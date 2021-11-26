It's that time of year again! Thanksgiving is officially behind us which means, for those who celebrate, 'TIS TIME TO TALK ABOUT CHRISTMAS! Now, based on the calendar, no one can accuse you of trying to celebrate to early. You can steep yourself in the Christmas spirit. With Christmas comes Christmas movies: classics which people will get incredibly up in arms if you have not seen. Everyone has their select favorites, the ones they turn to a year in and year out, but there are some, whether they make your personal list or not, are considered the gold standard of Christmas movies. They are the holiday basis for every seasonal sit-com episode you see. They are the birthplace of the references you've seen so many times that you think you might just understand the movie. Your lack of seeing these select films is a source of ire to your friends at this joyful time of year. One word of ignorance will ignite a wrathful onslaught of, "HOW HAVEN'T YOU SEEN THAT?!" This year, get ahead of the drama and bone up on your holiday cheer. Here are eight Christmas movies your friends will judge you about if you haven't seen.

1. It's a Wonderful Life





You cannot find a more classic Christmas movie than It's a Wonderful Life. The beautiful story of George Bailey through his plight to balance his ambitions with his innate proclivity to do the right thing. It answers the question, which you have seen referenced in at least one million other shows: What would life be like if I didn't exist? An unmissable classic.

2. Love, Actually





This modern Christmas classic has quickly become one of the most recognizable and widely referenced Christmas movies out there. Love, Actually's, "Say it's carol singers," has become a reference parodied on numerous shows from Saturday Night Live to Ted Lasso. This quintessential blend of Christmas and rom-com energy is one you have to see (or your friends will judge you. Trust me.)

3. Die Hard



If you combine action movies with Christmas, you will end up with Die Hard. This unique combination made for an intant and long-living classic. References to this iconic movie are made constantly. Brooklyn-Nine-Nine and Paul Blart: Mall Cop are just two examples of homages paid to this film. If you didn't know they were referencing Die Hard, you should go watch it now. Stop embarrassing yourself. Please. It's Christmas.

4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Oh, you've seen the live-action? That's nice for you. WATCH THE ORIGINAL. The original 1966 How the Grinch Stole Christmas is an absolute must-see this holiday season. And every holiday season. It has its finger on the pulse of the feel-good, generous, Christmas spirit. If you don't watch this original classic, your friends will absolutely judge you for it. (It's me. I'm friends.)

5. A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story is an absolute Christmas classic (I mean, as are all of these). Following the ups and downs of Ralphie's holiday triumphs and tribulations is enough to leave a lasting memory on everyone's Christmas. Not only are there references to A Christmas Story in other shows, but when you see a relative taking out a leg lamp at Christmas time, watch this movie and you will know why.

6. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer/Santa Claus is Comin' to Town/Frosty the Snowman



These original, old timey clay-mation and cartoon Christmas classics cannot gone unseen by you for any longer. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, and Frosty the Snowman perfectly encapsulate the joyful, Christmas spirit. These three holiday shorts make one perfect afternoon of seasonal watching. Your inner child needs you to go watch these movies right now!

7. Elf



If you still haven't seen Will Ferrell's instant 2003 Christmas classic Elf, what have you been doing for the last eighteen years? This movie is not just a film for the Christmas season. It is a hotbed of excellent year-round references. If you've ever heard a friend yell, "SANTA! I KNOW HIM! I KNOW HIM!" but didn't know where it was from, go watch Elf now.

8. A Charlie Brown Christmas



You must. That is all.

Get on this watch list as soon as you can, and start to ring in the holiday spirit!!