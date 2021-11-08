It's no secret that the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson caused a rift in the "family" dynamic constantly referenced throughout the Fast And Furious franchise. Though a recent post by Diesel on Instagram may have brought the disagreement back to the forefront with Diesel extending a strangely worded olive branch to his ex-costar.

The post starts with what one might construe as a bit condescending, calling The Rock "little brother" and smooths it out with a mention of Diesel's family's love for Johnson. He goes on to mention Pablo (Paul Walker) and his promise to get the franchise to ten films as a reason he should come back to play Johnson's Hobbs character again.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the offer to return, Johnson was jovial, but not entirely swayed by Diesel's attempt.

I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that. And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.

The beef between the two mega stars stemmed from a few instances on set back in 2016, when The Rock called out Diesel in his own social media post. Needless to say, the term "candy asses" was bandied about.

Only time will tell if The Rock will rejoin the family that is Fast And Furious, but for now, it seems safe to say Johnson won't be appearing on-screen with Diesel anytime soon.