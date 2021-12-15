If you had said to us when we were children that one day Magic Mike was going to have to save Miss Congeniality from Harry Potter, we would have laughed in disbelief. Today, however, we're laughing with glee instead, at the concept for the new Paramount film The Lost City, starring - you guessed it - Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Radcliffe.

The story is like a paperback romance novel come to life:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash." While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever.

Also featuring Brad Pitt, SNL's Bowen Yang, and Oscar Nuñez from the hit series The Office, The Lost City promises action, fun, insanity, and cheesy-in-a-good-way romance sure to delight anyone out to have a good time, and we can't wait for the trailer to drop tomorrow.

The Lost City is slated to release in theaters on March 25, 2022.