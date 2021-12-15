Back in September, Matthew McConaughey teased a run for Governor in his home state of Texas on an episode of Midland's podcast Set It Straight: Myths and Legends.

"I'm measuring it," the actor said carefully. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity. I'm more of a folk-singing, philosopher, poet-statesman than I am per-se definitive politician, so I go, 'Well that's a reason not to,' and then I go, 'No, that's exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition.' "

Well, it seems that now, McCounaghey has finished measuring, and has decided that the governorship is not for him - for now. When Jimmy Fallon asked him about it on The Tonight Show last night, he replied:

"It was a two-year consideration that I came to the decision really over the last couple of month, and I was asking myself the original question and trying to answer: 'How and where and what can I do to be most useful?' - to myself, to my family, and to the most amount of people. The...category of politics came up, and it's a privileged one that I gave great consideration to. "I've got a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, an 8-year-old. The life I'm living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, it's not the category for me at this point in my life."

This isn't forever, though: When Fallon asked if he's ruling out politics in the future, he replied:

"I'm not until I am," adding, "Someone told me that was a very McConaughey answer the other day."

So it looks like the next political race is not one that McConaughey will be gearing up for - but maybe someday int he future, he'll be working for the people, making sure thins in the US are...alright alright alright. For now, you can see him in Sing 2, in theaters now.