Well, BELIEVE it!! Ted Lasso, the hit Apple TV+ show (otherwise known as the KINDEST show of the 21st century), has surprised us all with a too-good-to-be-true Christmas present. Last night a surprise Ted Lasso clay-mation Christmas special was released, and it is QUITE LITERALLY too good to be true. The episode is called Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache, chronicling a hunt for a (surprising, I know) Ted's mustache and resulting in discovering the true Christmas spirit! (if you consider that a spoiler, you have never seen a Christmas film.) You can watch the whole four minute video right here!

If you have not seen any other episodes of Ted Lasso, don't worry. You need limited context to feel the joy of this magical short. The only things you need to know are that everyone is nice and Ted's mustache is really his signature piece. This phenomenal special features all of your favorite Ted Lasso characters in the cutest figurines you've ever seen! The clay-cast includes Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Jeremy Swift as Higgins, Juno Temple as Keeley, Brett Goldstein as Roy, Phil Dunster as Jamie, and Nick Mohammed as Nate. Watching this Christmas short will be some of the BEST four minutes you spend this holiday season!

Ted Lasso has been the award-sweeping, stand-out hit of the last year. While the show was originally scheduled for a limited three season run, cries from fans and industry alike have sent out cries for an extention. While it remains to be seen whether or not this extention will be taken, viewers around the world won't stop believing!





Until that time, enjoy this wonderfully surprising holiday special, and have a great day! (It's impossible not to after watching this!)