The Apple TV+ executives are said to be nervous upon learning that Jason Sudeikis wants to leave "Ted Lasso."

OK! Magazine reported this week that Sudeikis wants to leave the spotlight already. Although he has only been cast to appear in its three seasons, the producers reportedly want to sign him on several more seasons.

Unfortunately, he reportedly wants to be out of the series even before Season 3 comes.

Since the show provided overwhelming attention for both Sudeikis and Apple TV+ that it garnered several recognitions already. The actor, however, does not see his stay as something beneficial due to his intense work schedule. But if he decides to stay, he would garner $1 million per episode.

"He doesn't follow the money, but it is enticing. A lot of folks are hoping they make Jason an offer he can't refuse," a source said.

Is Jason Sudeikis Truly Leaving "Ted Lasso"?

The actor will surely leave the series just like what the other cast members face in the end. However, it is highly unlikely to happen now as Season 3 is already up in the air.



In addition, in one of his most recent interviews, he seemingly expressed his desire to continue after three seasons.

Sudeikis told EW that he does not know what the future holds for "Ted Lasso" after three seasons. Still, he is not closing his doors to future plans as he "will abide what they decide."

"The story that's being told - that three-season arc - is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know," he said.

Meanwhile, his co-star Bill Lawrence expressed everyone's desire to see more Ted Lasso's stories after the three seasons.

Sudeikis also appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" and happily shared a few fake spoilers to hype the fans.

With that said, it is safe to say that the actor is still up to be part of the new season regardless of its future track. Thus, there is no way Sudeikis would leave the series before the third installment comes up soon.

"Ted Lasso" Season 3 is expected to come sometime next year after the Season 2 finale wraps up this 2021.

