Netflix held a special screening in celebration of the release of "Emily in Paris Season 2" in LA last night. Stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park were in attendance at the beautiful pink roses and pastel-colored soiree.

With 60 million households in 28 days tuning in to watch the Netflix romantic comedy series, season two debuts among high expectations. With Lily Collins addressing season one's backlash and a seeming willingness to engage with the aftermath of Emily's mistakes as seen in the season two trailer, audiences have been looking forward to seeing what direction "Emily in Paris Season 2" may take.

Originally released on October 2, 2020, "Emily in Paris" debuted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone started spending a lot more time at home. Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen in the series, alluded to as much during the red carpet interview at the LA special screening when asked how "Emily in Paris" has garnered such fans, saying, "I think it came at a time when everybody needed some escapism."

At the same event, Lily Collins, who plays the titular Emily played up the fashion on display in the show, calling it "the most fun and bright and bold and bubbly." As a seeming nod to this statement, Collins and Park both wore bright and colorful outfits that showed off a cute and chic style.

In addition to "Emily in Paris" stars attending the event, TV top brass were also present, such as TV Land and Paramount Network President of Development and Production Keith Cox, Netflix Global Head of TV Bela Bajaria, and "Emily in Paris" creator and writer Darren Star.

Also in attendance was songwriter Freddy Wexler, who wrote an original song for "Emily in Paris Season 2" that will be performed by Park's Mindy Chen during the show's finale. Park revealed that the song will be both in French and English, and has "some Stevie Wonder" vibes.

Sounds like there will be a lot to look forward to with "Emily in Paris Season 2!" Are you looking forward to what the show has in store? For more entertainment news and commentary, check out Enstarz! We bring you the latest on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.