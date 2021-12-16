The separation of work and home life has been a challenge faced by many. It has been sought after as the ideal situation: ensuring you are able to focus on only one thing at a time. No matter how nobly one may try, it is never a clean break: stories from home make their way to work and spill-over work makes its way home. It is never perfect.

But what if it could be?

This is the question that the upcoming Apple TV+ series Severance seeks to answer. This thriller, created by Ben Stiller, series follows the lives of employees who voluntarily opt to undergo a procedure in which their work memories are separated from their personal memories. They will have no recollection of home when at work and vice versa. Yet, when something seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is. This gripping series just released it's official teaser trailer today.



The of Severance cast stars powerhouse players such as Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, and many others. Scott, the Parks and Recreation and The Good Place alumn, took to his Instagram today in light of the trailer release to share his excitement for the project and his love of the cast. He wrote, "I've been working on this show for a while with the greatest group of people-cannot wait for you to see it...welcome to Lumon." Lumon is the name of the company that is severing people's memories in Severance (you know, like companies do!)



Severance will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022.