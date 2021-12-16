"Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr recently opened up for the first time regarding her health diagnosis made by doctors, however, it didn't seem to go well back then.

In a new issue released by People, the TV star admitted that back in 2012, her doctors found "a suspicious lump" after she went in for a routine mammogram. Farr decided to undergo surgery, yet, based on the lab results, the tumor was "precancerous, not malignant," which made her relieved.

However, it was not the only time she went through a mammogram. The 70-year-old was diagnosed with a more severe health condition two years later.

Farr's Whole Medical Experience

The source also shared that the HGTV home-renovation show host had invasive breast cancer, explaining that a tumor spread around her breast tissue. She decided to go for a second lumpectomy, yet her medical oncologist told her that she was "fine", and she could go after her procedure was done entirely.

Farr was shocked two months later, learning that she was supposed to undergo radiation therapy as part of her treatment course. However, her doctor incorrectly told her it was unnecessary. As the outlet further interviewed the celeb, she stated, "I was terrified, because I knew I had a very small window."

The interior designer expressed her anger and stated, "I felt absolute fury that someone could be so flippantly wrong." She spoke, "I could have been dead."

In March 2015, Farr started her 28-day course of radiation, but doctors found another "suspicious breast growth" seven months later, which made her go through another lumpectomy. The source said that the tumor was considered "precancerous," making her now in remission.

Farr's Advice

According to the outlet, Farr shared her story with the hopes of helping others who were also experiencing the same hindrances she went through. She believed that "Fear of breast cancer stops a lot of women from getting checked."

"But as terrifying as it is, you face it," she noted, adding that coping with an illness alone is a mistake she doesn't want others to make. "Thinking that you should keep it a secret or just power through doesn't help, and it doesn't heal," she says. "If I can change that for one person, then that's enough."



Hilary Farr will be having her new home renovation series, "Tough Love with Hilary Farr," coming out on December 20 on HGTV.

