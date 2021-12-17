Straw Hut Media, the podcast network that brings you Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Genuinely GG, and PRIDE, announces a new podcast hosted by Emile Ennis Jr. and AJ Gibson. Confess Your Mess is the go-to podcast for the juiciest listener-submitted and celebrity secrets, expertly spilled each week by Emile and AJ, with special celebrity guest appearances from their impressive circle of friends.

READ ALSO: Ariana Grande As Meg in Hercules, Insider GUSHES on the Possibility!

The duo released their 18th episode today, Thursday, December 16th with pop-culture icon Frankie Grande. In the episode, Frankie opens up about how his past drug use put a wedge between him, his sister Ariana Grande and his mother Joan Grande saying, "When I was drinking and using, I pushed them away.... I chose to spend more time drinking and drugging and partying than having relationships with my family.... I started to disappear.... For 10 years they just started to see less and less and less of me." He goes on to share how sobriety has strengthened his voice and his relationships, saying he, Ariana, and Joan have "gotten so much closer.... My mom always says she got her son back." Frankie then reveals this secret he's been keeping from his fiancé: "My fiancé is a vegan and...was like, 'You must be a vegan'... So I was a vegan for 2 years, and I was like a very strict vegan during all of that time, except when I went to Miami with my best friend and I literally was like, 'You know he's not around. I can do whatever I want,' and I decided to have oysters and it was the greatest decision I ever made. He would be so appalled if he knew that!"

Frankie also discusses his new role as host of the iHeart Radio podcast SpongeBob BingePants. Next, Frankie can be seen starring in "Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical" live in concert at The Bourbon Room, Hollywood on Sunday, December 19th at 2 PM & 6 PM PT. The 6 PM performance will also be streamed live worldwide. Tickets can be purchased at FrankieGrandeTickets.com

Previously the lead host/producer for Clevver News, Emile's entertainment stories and celebrity interviews have been viewed more than 100 million times globally, making him one of the most successful entertainment journalists in the digital space. He is a regularly featured contributor on FOX's Emmy-Winning talk show The Real, Amazon Live and recently co-hosted the official HFPA Presents: Golden Globes Countdown Live with his fiancé AJ. He received national press for his in-depth interview with Issa Rae and has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Hollywood Reporter & more!

Newly engaged to Emile is TV/radio personality, author, and motivational speaker, AJ. AJ can be heard five days a week as the current host of the nation's first LGBTQ+ radio talk show The Morning Beat. He was also host of the nationally syndicated daytime talk show Hollywood Today Live on FOX and appeared as a guest co-host on Access Hollywood Live and The Wendy Williams Show, where he has been a regular entertainment correspondent since 2016.

"We've worked really hard, in partnership with our team at Straw Hut Media to create a super fun, sometimes inappropriate escape every Thursday," shared AJ. "Some of our best friends and your favorite celebrities will be stopping by to give honest reactions to your secrets and revealing their own exclusively here."

Emile shared his excitement by adding, "Listeners will gasp, giggle, and sometimes even gag, as for me, AJ and a celebrity guest reveal and react to listener-submitted secrets, along with some scandalous skeletons from celebrities far more popular than us - so join the party!"

RELATED ARTICLE: 'Big Brother 16' Cast: 2014 Players Including Ariana Grande's Brother, Former Baseball Player, DJ & More [PHOTOS]