This year's Christmas will be particularly meaningful for Kourtney Kardashian since it will be her first with her boyfriend and soon-to-be husband, Travis Barker.

The Poosh Lifestyle entrepreneur has already begun her Christmas present shopping, and it has been revealed that she intends to astound Travis and their children with what she has in store for them.

According to a source close to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, she is always hands-on when it comes to gift-giving around the holidays, and this year is no exception.

Being recently engaged to the drummer of Blink 182 means that this season's plans will be especially special.

"Kourtney could very simply go on Amazon, give the kids money, or have someone do her shopping for her, but she doesn't," the source claimed to Hollywood Life.

"She is extremely hands-on when it comes to her Christmas shopping and her goal is to always get the kids something that she knows that they would love."

Kourtney is said to be feeling like she has a lot more kids now that Travis Barker has joined her family.

"Kourtney feels as though she has five children rather than three." And she's not going to acquire any less gifts for his kids than she does for her own."

This is because, in addition to the three children she shares with Scott Disick, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, Travis also has three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Alabama, 15, Landon, 18, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22.

According to the insider, Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most giving celebrities when it comes to buying holiday gifts.

She may have already bought gifts for her children and relatives, but she is said to be stumped as to what to get her fiancé.

"Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas."

Speaking of the car Kourtney bought for the musician, "The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond."

"Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn't have it any other way."

