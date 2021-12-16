More Justin Timberlake cheating claims have surfaced, with one tabloid alleging that his wife Jessica Biel is on the verge of divorcing him.

According to Life and Style, the power couple's marriage is hanging by a thread after the "Cry Me A River" singer was accused of cheating for the second time, almost two years after his incident with Alisha Wainwright.

Timberlake admitted he experienced "a strong lapse of judgement" at the time, and he and Biel had their second child a few months later.

Timberlake hooked up with another lady while filming in Atlanta, according to the pop-culture Instagram page Deux Moi.

A few days later, Timberlake went out to watch an NBA game, but he didn't wear his wedding band.

An inside source told the publication, "Jessica is doing her best to ignore the rumors."

However, Biel is reportedly about to give up on their marriage.

"But it's getting more and more difficult, and this marriage may not be salvageable."

But this isn't the first or second time Timberlake has been accused of infidelity.

He had a romance with Olivia Munn around 10 years ago, but they both denied it.

Timberlake and Biel had a brief break up at the time, but reconnected in 2011.

Jessica Biel received word in 2012, just days before their rumored wedding, that Justin Timberlake had hooked up with an anonymous lady at a bar.

The same source explained, "Justin pleaded for a second chance. And she gave it to him."

"Jessica might not have made the same decision if she hadn't been pregnant, though."

They added, "The new scandal has put Jessica on edge again. How much humiliation can she take?"

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Splitting: The Truth

According to Gossip Cop, Deux Moi is not a trustworthy source of information about celebrities' lifestyles.

However, the site found that this isn't accurate after conducting extensive investigation into the charges, especially because no other media is claiming that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are on the verge of divorce despite the latest adultery revelations.

The outlet went on to say, "And since neither Timberlake nor Biel has even addressed the rumor, it's safe to say this mundane piece of online gossip hasn't rocked the boat too badly."

