Television series over the years has had their fair share of notable character's who we grow with, fall in love with, and sympathise with. And just like that.. they are gone. Hopefully, that last reference didn't spoil too much for anyone, but if you get it, you know by now. That being said, here is a list of some of the most memorable TV. character deaths ever aired.

Mr. Hooper from Sesame Street

For the younger folks, you might not know of the kindly shop owner Mr. Hooper, the sweet old man who was one of Big Bird's best friends and confidants. In 1982 the actor Will Lee died of a heart attack and rather than brushing his character aside, the show decided that his passing would be a good way to teach its young viewers about death.

Handled in one of the most heartbreaking moments of the show's run, the episode revolved around Big Bird giving each resident of Sesame Street a portrait of themselves that he drew for them. When it came time for him to give Mr. Hooper his drawing, the cast explains to the child-like character that he is gone. Needless, to say this sweet send off brought viewers and the players to tears.

Lt. Colonel Henry Blake from M*A*S*H

In a huge shocker, Henry Blake, played by McLean Stevenson, was the beloved head of the 4077 M*A*S*H Unit for 3 seasons until he left the show. Rather than give him the usual send off, the writers went bold with their decision to have his plane shot down by enemy fire while hitching a ride home.

Rumor has it that even the cast was not made aware of the decision until the character of Radar, Blake's right hand man on the show, announced the news during the filming of a triage scene. Needless to say, fans were floored by this and the death became a historical television event.

Glenn Rhee from The Walking Dead

A huge fan favorite, The Walking Dead's Glenn Rhee's (Steven Yeun) exit was as brutal to watch as it was to recover from. Considered one of the most level-headed characters on the show, Glenn took a barb-wire wrapped bat to his head by the show's heavy Negan played by Jeffery Dean Morgan.

In one of the most triggering moments of television ever aired, Glenn's death was shown in the comics, but came as a shock to those not in the know.

Bob Newby from Stranger Things

Bob Newby (Sean Astin) became one of the most lovable characters on the phenomenal Stranger Things. But in a moment, he was gone. Bob was the every-man of the series and the boyfriend of Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers. Kind of the levity of the show, his often oblivious nature made his death as heartbreaking as it was impact.

While trying to get the power back to a building in order to unlock the front doors, Bob is devoured in front of Joyce's eyes by a pack of monsters as he sweetly gazes at the love of his life. His sacrifice was not in vane, given that the rest of the characters could escape and live to fight another day.

Rita Morgan from Dexter

Ever the kind single mother, and eventual wife of Dexter, Rita (Julie Benz) was the happy little center of this broodingly dark series. The mother of Dexter's child, her end was as much a tragedy as it was a shock to audiences.

During his cat and mouse battle with fellow serial killer Arthur Mitchell (played terrifyingly perfect by John Lithgow), Dexter arrives home to find Rita murdered by the madman with his infant left on the floor in a pool of her blood. This Season 4 finale was a punch in the gut for fans, but stands as one of the most powerful episodes of the show. It was always hinted that something could happen to her, but nobody saw that coming.

Joyce Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland) was the everywoman character of the wildly popular Buffy The Vampire Slayer. The caring single mother of Buffy, she was the usually in the dark about her daughter's legacy as a vampire hunter, though her death was one of the most gut-wrenching for the show's lead.

'The Body' is a chef's kiss of dramatic television. Buffy arrives home to find her mother dead on the floor of a brain aneurysm. Traumatic enough, the episode revolves around how, for the first time in her life, Buffy, known for saving the lives of so many with her abilities, couldn't save her mother from a natural fate. Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy is played vulnerable for the first time, spending most of the episode in a state of shock. This quiet little slice of life episode is to this day one of the best and most emotion inducing episodes ever written for the series.

Paul Hennessey from 8 Simple Rules

Comedic legend John Ritter had been making audiences laugh for generations. His role as the dad, Paul, on the sitcom 8 Simple Rules For Dating My Teenage Daughter was beloved by fans. Though his real life death from an aortic dissection made for the character to die on the show.

Just days before the second season aired, Ritter passed away, leaving the writer's to create a two-part episode where Paul collapses and dies at the grocery store. This gave the cast a chance to give the beloved character a proper send off and led to the show's restructuring, having James Garner step in the role of the grandfather and they shortened the name to 8 Simple Rules. The show lasted 4 seasons.