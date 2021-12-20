Sayaka Kanda, the Japanese voice actress who breathed life to "Frozen" Anna, has died. She was 35.

Kanda's fans were left shocked by her shocking and untimely passing over the weekend before her scheduled appearance on the musical "My Fair Lady."

NHK reported on Saturday that the actress was found unconscious outside a hotel in Sapporo around 1:00 pm Responders immediately took her to a nearby hospital but eventually succumbed.

Initial reports revealed that Kanda fell from her room on the 14th floor of the 22-story building, prompting police to look into it as a probable suicide. No foul play has been ruled out yet.

She was supposed to perform her role Eliza Doolittle in the musical "My Fair Lady." However, she reportedly told the producers she was sick following the Friday rehearsal, sending her stand-in to do the role instead.



The CEO of Kanda's agency, Robe Co., Kaimichi Mitsuhisa, already released a statement addressing the actress and singer's passing.

"I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021," the statement read, per Yahoo. "We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us."

Sayaka Kanda's Career Cut Short

Over the years, Kanda established her own empire despite the fact that he was the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and Seiko Matsuda. She began recording music and joining films, TV, and musical projects. However, she also found her fortune in voice acting.

Kanda famously lent her voice to the Japanese version of "Frozen" Anna. The role led her to win the Best Lead Actress award at the 2015 Seiyu Awards. She voiced Anna in the Japanese version of "Kingdom Hearts III."

She also became part of several anime series by voicing a handful of characters, including Yuna in "Sword Art Online - War of Underworld" and Kaede Akamatsu in "Danganronpa V3." She marked her last anime role through 2021 "Idoly Pride."

Meanwhile, she performed several roles in different musicals, like giving justice to Junko Enoshima's role in the theatrical adaptations "Danganronpa The Stage" and "Super Danganronpa 2 The Stage."

