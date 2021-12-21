Despite being in a relationship for more than half a decade now, Sandra Bullock and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall haven't tied the knot yet. More recently, one report suggests that the two are fighting because the latter isn't making a move for them to get married; could this be true?

According to a report published by Globe, the couple's relationship is on the rocks as Randall hasn't popped the question yet.

The photographer's belief is he doesn't need to marry Bullock to prove his love, but the actress has been "wanted to make things official for the longest time."

An insider revealed the retired model is "weirdly standoffish and trots out the old cliche" that they don't need legal papers to be happy.

The proposal issue has been a big problem for the actress, and she's worried that her boyfriend is unsure of their relationship.

In addition, the "Ocean's 8" star also has an issue with Randall's "privacy" as he doesn't want to attend parties with Jennifer Aniston and Keanu Reeves.

"She wants everyone to think she's happy with the way things are, but it bothers her," the insider concluded.

The Truth Behind Sandra Bullock, Matthew Randall's Relationship Woes

Suggest debunked the claims and pointed out a few inconsistencies after the story circulated online.

The outlet noted a statement issued by the actress' representative, saying the rumors surrounding their relationship are "false and absurd." They also pointed out the length of their integration, which only proves that they are staying strong.

In addition, Bullock recently spoke to Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Norris-Banfield in an interview with "Red Table Talk," where she gave an in-depth explanation as to why she and her boyfriend aren't married yet.

The actress said she's someone who went through the process of divorce. She has already found the love of her life, and they are contented in being parents to their children.

Bullock has two adopted children named Louis Bardo and Laila, while Randall has an adult daughter named Skylar.

Furthermore, she clarified she didn't need "a paper to be a devoted partner."

"I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," she concluded.

