Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall have been together since 2015, and many fans wonder why they haven't tied the knot yet. More recently, the actress gave a proper explanation as to why she's not taking a big step when it comes to commitment.

In a teaser video of an upcoming episode of "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith, the "Ocean's 8" star gave advice to fans who shared their personal stories.

One supporter asked if she should have a baby with her partner despite having no interest in marriage. (watch the full video below)

The actress responded with, "I am someone who went through the divorce process." She mentioned that she had already found the love of her life, and they're happy being parents to their children.

Bullock has two adopted kids- Louis Bardo and Laila- while her partner has an adult daughter named Skylar.

She added that being parents to their children is the "best thing ever." Bullock later explained that she doesn't need "a paper to be a devoted partner."

"I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," she added. (via Yard Baker)

In early reports, an insider spoke to Us Weekly magazine, saying the couple is open to tying the knot in the future, but there's "no pressure."

"[It's] more of an acknowledgment that they're lucky to have each other and that it doesn't take a piece of paper or formality to ensure happiness," the source added.

Who Is Bryan Randall?

According to PopSugar, Bryan Randall is a retired model who runs his photography company called "Bryan Randall Photography."

He previously graced campaigns for famed magazines such as Harper's Bazaar and Vogue Paris. He also modelled for luxury brands like Hugo Boss and Saint Laurent.

Sandra Bullock isn't the first celebrity he dated, as he was in a relationship with Paris St. John, daughter of Kristoff and Mia St. John.

Sandra Bullock's Relationship History

The "Miss Congeniality" actress was previously married to Jesse James. They tied the knot in July 2005.

In 2010, James faced several allegations of cheating with other women. They later got divorced, and the actor entered a rehabilitation facility.

In a previous interview, James admitted to his wrongdoings by saying he did cheat on his wife.

"I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that's [the] end of story," he said.

