Twitter users are freaking out after a resurfaced photo of Kelly Rowland made rounds around the internet. They claim that Kelly Rowland has a striking resemblance with the late singer; will she portray her in a biopic?

It all started when Craig Seymour posted a photo of Summer from 1979 when she appeared in Rona Barrett's Hollywood Magazine.

The post garnered thousands of likes, and many fans took to the comment section to point out the uncanny similarities between the two powerhouse singers. (check out the photo below)

One fan opened up about a possible biopic, writing, "Wow!!! I thought that was Kelly Rowland. She must be considered when they talk about making a biopic."

Another user explained the other singer is from another timeline, "So kelly Roland is just donna summers from another timeline??"

Sharing a photo of Summer in a nightclub, one fan said she has been thinking about the two ever since she saw the snap and even thinking they might be related, "I've BEEN saying this! Ever since I saw this pic in a Studio 54 article... Can't tell me Kelly Rowland doesn't have Donna Summer's entire face and body! I think Googled if they were related after seeing this."

Kelly Rowland Speaks Out About a Donna Summer Biopic

Speaking to "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen and NeNe Leakes, the host asked her if she could commission a Donna Summer biopic for herself.

Rowland answered, "I think it is time, and thank you for reminding me for the hundredth time."

"I really do appreciate it, and the truth is, it is time and it's time," she added.

At the time of this writing, there is still no update from the former "Destiny's Child" hitmaker on whether she'll produce and star in a biopic about Summer or not.

Kelly Rowland's Latest Project

Aside from music, the singer also shot to fame when she started acting. Rowland is popularly known for her "The Liddle" movie franchise, which began in 2019.

The first film titled "Merry Liddle Christmas" revolves around her character, Jacquie, who experienced a lot of fallout during the holidays.

The following year, the movie had a sequel titled "Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding," For this year, she's back with the third installment, "Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding."

