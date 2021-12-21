Despite The Firm putting the Sandringham holiday feast on hold, reports believe that Kate Middleton and Prince William may still keep a traditional royal pastime on Christmas day.

As the number of Omicron variant cases rose in the United Kingdom and as well said to be due to "personal decision," the Sandringham Christmas hosted by the Queen has been canceled. As another result, the monarch will remain at Windsor Castle, making this year the first holiday she'll spend without her late husband, Prince Philip.

But, for the young royals, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may decide to go on a traditional trip to church in Norfolk on Christmas Day, per Express.

The Royal Festivities

Cosmopolitan, via the said source, reported that there could be a possibility that the Cambridge family might cancel the long-standing tradition. Yet, in light of the family remaining in isolation before Christmas, they may still decide to proceed with the plan aling with their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.



Prince William's father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, have agreed to cancel the rest of their activities for the holidays to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. This was also applied to Princess Ann and Prince Edward with his wife, Sophie.

The publisher also mentioned that the Duchess of Cambridge's parents live in the village of Bucklebury, which is close to Windsor Castle, making it easy for the royal family to see the monarch and the Middletons.

In 2016, the couple visited St Mark's Church with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend a Christmas morning service. They were also caught walking up the church path with Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings, Pippa and James Middleton.

The Feast Cancellation

The Queen reportedly canceled his annual event in hopes of keeping the members of the royal family healthy so that they could spend Christmas Day together at Sandringham as planned.

Meanwhile, in a separate news article, The Sun reported that the 95-year-old royal's holiday plans "continue to be under review," according to her aides.

The Queen's former secretary, Dickie Arbiter, once said, "The luncheon is very important to the Queen because it is the one time of the year when the whole extended family gets together."

"Having cancelled this lunch I'd be very surprised if she decamped and took her family to Sandringham. Windsor has been a secure bubble since the start of the pandemic," he added.

"The Queen leads by example and expects the rest of the family to follow suit. In this very infectious time it is better to be safe than sorry."

