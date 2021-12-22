Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNUS), in partnership with Spafax Inflight Entertainment, today announced it has been selected by JetBlue to feature Kartoon Channel! content as part of its inflight entertainment experience.

The partnership is expected to launch in January 2022 and includes a sampling of Genius Brands' hit content, including:

Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which has over 75 million views to date in its first season alone

Rainbow Rangers, which has been broadcast in over 30 countries internationally, including Netflix, Nick Jr., HBO MAX, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, and Pluto TV

KC! Pop Quiz, featuring Casey Simpson, star of the hit Nickelodeon series "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn," and major kid influencer across social media, with over 12 million followers

Jon Ollwerther, President of Kartoon Channel!, stated: "We are honored that Kartoon Channel! has been selected by JetBlue as part of their inflight entertainment offering. We believe our shows were selected due the quality of the programming, which appeals to children, while providing parents comfort that the programs are both safe and enriching. JetBlue is committed to providing the best experience to its customers and, consistent with this goal, it's a true privilege to share our content with JetBlue kids and families as we expand our footprint into the skies."

Emma Dunne, Senior Manager of Acquisitions at Spafax added: "We're thrilled to help JetBlue offer its customers this award-winning content portfolio from Kartoon Channel!, which tells stories for children that are both entertaining and educational. I look forward to building our partnership with Genius Brands."

