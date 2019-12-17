Top 5 Animated Movies To Feed Your Eyes With This 2020

More animated movies are set to hit theaters this 2020, and they are all perfect for kids and kids at heart!

From robots to live actions, one of these top animated movies could even snatch the records made by "Frozen 2" this 2019 -- including the biggest non-opening weekend for an animated film!

Just sit back, relax and pick the best out of the top five most-awaited animated movies on our list!

Sonic the Hedgehog

Directed by: Jeff Fowler

Release date: February 14, 2020

The well-known Sega video game character is back with a surprisingly better graphics compared to what the production unveiled on its first trailer.

Sony Pictures reportedly won the rights to franchise the movie adaptation in 2013 and put the puzzle pieces together by hiring Fowler as the director in 2016.

In 2017, Paramount Pictures acquired the movie from Sony and started filming on Aug. 2018.

Sonic the Hedgehog is about a small-town sheriff who helps Sonic to escape from the main antagonist, Dr. Robotnik, and the government.

Voice actors include Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.

Trolls World Tour

Directed by: Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith

Release date: April 17, 2020

Troll tribes' world is about to get bigger in Trolls World Tour.

This DreamWorks Animation's movie is a computer-animated musical comedy film that will continue the story of its 2016 predecessor "Trolls."

In this new film, Queen Barb plans to abolish all other kinds of music except for rock music. But the trolls will be one to fight against Barb and finally bring back the peace they deserve.

The characters will stand on stage through the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden and more!

SCOOB!

Directed by: Tony Cervone

Release date: May 15, 2020

The 1960s series is turned into a film through "Scoob!".The upcoming adventure movie still features the original ghost-hunting and paranormal-busting gang from Scooby-Doo (thansk to the fforts of the Warner Animation Group).

The producers have completed the plans for this movie adaptation since June 2014. It follows the gang on how they will form the "Mystery Inc." that will help them defeat their biggest challenger yet -- the ghost dog Cerberus!

"Scoob!" stars the voices of France Welker (who is the only member of the original cast), Will Forte, Zac Efron, and Gina Rodriguez. Amanda Seyfriend also completes the whole Scooby gang!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Directed by: Tim Hill

Release date: May 22, 2020

Now this is an awesome tribute for the late "SpongeBob Squarepants" creator Stephen Hillenberg.

Last month, Hillenburg died after losing his battle against ALS. Nickelodeon has not yet announced whether or not they will continue to create "SpongeBob SquarePants" episodes, but at least, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" will remind his fans that he is still alive through the presence of the character he breathe life to.

The film focuses on how best friends SpongeBob and Patrick will save Gary, who has been "snailnapped" by Poseidon. The movie will take place in the Lost City of Atlantic City, which should add more spice to it.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Directed by: Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson

Release date: July 3, 2020

The yellow ocean will conquer the cinemas again now that the beloved little creatures are back with "Minions: The Rise of Gru." It follows the story of the former dictatorial leader Gru and his adventures with the other minions.

This movie by Illumination is a sequel to the 2015 film "Minions" and a spin-off to its forerunner series "Despicable Me."

