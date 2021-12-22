The popular FX Network series Snowfall has set its premiere date for Season 5. The show will be back to thrill fans on the cable channel giant starting February 23rd, 2022. It has been announced that the series was one of the most viewed television properties for the network in the past year and has been showing no signs of stopping.

In a statement made by the President of FX Entertainment, Eric Schrier,

Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with Season 4, and we're excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year.

For those not in the know, Snowfall, co-created by the late, great John Singleton, tells the story of Franklin Saint (played by Damson Idris), a Los Angeles drug dealer, and his rise to affluence during the 1980s crack cocaine boom. The new season revolves around a popular basketball player whose overdose hits the news leading to a law enforcement crackdown which could bring Saint and his family's success to a crashing halt.

In a more amusing tie-in to the series, while promoting his new film The Tragedy of Macbeth, actor Denzel Washington was asked by BlackTree TV about the meme of the Damson Idris, who has made internet news by doing a pretty spot on impression of the famed actor.

When asked about the meme, a jovial Washington had this to say,

First of all, listen, what's the boy's name? - Right. He said he read for Fences. I ain't never met him. But, I hope he's good. Is he good? Is he any good? - Okay, good. Good for you, Damson.

Always the smooth interview, Washington eventually laughed off the question and moved on. But we can tell you, Damson is very, very good.