Last week, I was both nervous and excited to attend a special advanced screening of "The Matrix Resurrections," the fourth film in "The Matrix" film series, held by CAPE, Gold House, and Asian CineVision. In addition to showing the new movie, the screening also included a Q&A with Jessica Henwick, who plays a hacker named Bugs in the film.

I was primarily nervous because I hadn't seen any of "The Matrix" films going into the screening. But, I'm a big fan of Keanu Reeves, and so with that in mind, I settled in for a night of science fiction action. Interestingly enough, I came out of the film filled with nostalgia for a film series I never watched and itching to go back to watch them.

From a writers' perspective, it was obvious that there were several transformations that "The Matrix" story and characters had to go through before getting resurrected. Here are some thoughts.

The Transformations of "The Matrix Resurrections"

1. Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe Went Through Several Versions Before Hitting the Screen

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe went through several iterations before they chose the "elder version" of the character. First appearing in "The Matrix Reloaded" and then again in "The Matrix Revolutions," Niobe is the general of a free human city when she meets Reeve's Neo again during the events of "The Matrix Resurrections." She speaks to Neo about the impending war.

From her conversation with Entertainment Weekly, it's clear that Smith and director Lana Wachowski put a lot of thought over how to bring back Niobe in a way that seems respectful and a logical progression of where the character would be. Smith joined the project after learning about how Wachowski was returning to "The Matrix" world after suffering repeated losses with the passing of her parents and a close friend in quick succession. The thoughtfulness towards Niobe's return was part of a running theme regarding how time has passed in the world of these films and how that affects people.

2. Lana Wachowski Continued to Develop Her Vision of a Futuristic, Diverse World

While listening to Henwick's talkback after the film, a remark she made stuck out to me. She mentioned how her role Bugs originally didn't have race or ethnicity specified, and since she knew that Reeves would be in the principal cast, she assumed she wouldn't have a chance of landing Bugs, another major character. Due to Hollywood often allowing only one Asian lead at a time, Henwick didn't believe Warner Bros. would take the chance and cast her alongside Reeves, who also has Asian heritage.

Additionally, Henwick mentioned how Wachowski insisted on keeping many of the same actors from the previous "The Matrix" films. This is particularly remarkable with Carrie-Anne Moss's Trinity, whom Henwick said might've been recast with a "younger, hotter actress" in a lesser film and how it's great to see strong female leads played by actresses in Moss's age range.

This push for diversity in race, age, and gender is particularly notable for science fiction, a genre often centering on young, white men. It's great to see Wachowski continuing to expand the world of "The Matrix" with a cast that more accurately reflects an increasingly diverse future.

3. "The Matrix " Became Meta

One aspect of "The Matrix Resurrections" I respected as a writer was how meta the film was. In the film, the characters make jokes at the expense of Warner Bros. to the point where I thought, "Wait, did Warner Bros. really just let them say that?" These exchanges further cemented in my mind how "The Matrix Resurrections" was Wachowski's film, and that she maintained enough creative control over the project for her to realize her vision the way she wanted.

Additionally, the way the story was constructed was a smart choice and provides an easy way to make meta commentary. In "The Matrix Resurrections," (SPOILERS!) Neo is a hotshot game engineer who created a video game based on his experiences in the previous "The Matrix" movies. Because "The Matrix" exists in the universe of the film as a game, this framework allows for meta commentary that spans whether such a sequel should exist to how the movies have been such a pop culture phenomenon, which was a joy to watch, even as a burgeoning fan.

4. Updates in Technology and New Concerns with Tech Make "The Matrix Resurrections" Feel as Relevant as Ever

In this current world of remakes and reboots, news that Wachowski and Warner Bros. were taking another dive into the world of "The Matrix" may have been met with some eye-rolling and accusations of nostalgia baiting. However, after watching "The Matrix Resurrections" and then the 1999 "The Matrix" movie two days later, it became clear to me that if you're going to choose any film franchise from the 1990's to continue, there couldn't be a timelier one than "The Matrix" film series.

With its focus on technology and how it can insidiously weave itself into our lives, "The Matrix" film series warns us to keep our eyes open and focused on what's real. Society and technology seek to define what should be important to us, but it's imperative to catch yourself every so often and recheck what truly makes you happy and gives you purpose because those things may not align with what society and technology dictate to you as valuable.

In "The Matrix," characters traverse the real world and the Matrix using phones. With the advent of technology, this convention is no longer seen in "The Matrix Resurrections." However, what we do see is a sincere, almost saccharine story where at the end of the day, all Neo and Trinity need are each other and their love. All the technology in the world can't keep them apart, and once they're together, they're free to remake the Matrix in whatever image they choose.

How did you feel about the evolution of "The Matrix" films? Will you go see "The Matrix Resurrections?" For more entertainment news and commentary, check out Enstarz! We bring you the latest on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.