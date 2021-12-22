Twitter Is Going Nuts Over Saweetie's Jingle Ball Outfit - But Check Out These Iconic Looks She Also Rocked This Year

(Photo : Melanie/Enstarz) Rapper Saweetie is absolutely killing it in every possible arena these days, and while music is definitely number one, fashion is not far behind - from her dramatic MET Gala gown to her many, many, MANY EMA looks, she has been pulling out all the stops to turn heads and catch eyes, and it is working. Here are some of her best looks from all of 2021.

(Photo : (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)) Here's the look everyone was raving about: Saweetie wore this onstage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.

(Photo : (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)) This was another, earlier Jingle Ball look she did; the same but different, she went with black for the one earlier this month.

(Photo : (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV)) And we all remember this beautiful sepia-toned number from the MTV EMAs - this particular photoshoot also happened during the 'Music for ALL' at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary.

(Photo : (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for MTV)) This look for her performance at the MTV EMAs 2021 'Music for ALL' at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary looked very similar to her Jingle Ball fit.

(Photo : (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)) She looked stunning at the MET in this red dress with a long rainbow cape - which is as long as about three of these photos.

(Photo : (Photo by Kate Green/MTV/Getty Images for MTV)) She looked gorgeous in this head wrap and dress combo at the MTV EMAs 2021 'Music for ALL' at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary.

(Photo : (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)) She threw the hardest Marylin Monroe vibes in this white dress at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

