Spoilers ahead Mighty Marvelites (for those who have not seen the new Spider-Man: No Way Home)!

With the box office blowing up for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel has another early holiday gift for the worldwide slew of rabid fans. The first trailer for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness has dropped and damn if it doesn't send a chill up the spine!

The film seems to take place right where Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves off, blaming the Sorcerer Supreme for the damage he caused to the multiverse. It seems he will have to recruit some help to fix his magical mistakes, getting Wanda Maximov to join him in an attempt to fix what he broke.

Famed director Sam Raimi, who is at the helm this time around, is no stranger to both praise and criticism for his first two brilliant efforts with the O.G. Spider-Man flicks and an unfortunate Part 3 to the franchise, as he talks about his trepidation with stepping back into the comic book realm,

I didn't know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of Spider-Man 3. The Internet was getting revved up and people disliked that movie and they sure let me know about it. So, it was difficult to take back on. But then, I found out that there was an opening on Doctor Strange 2. My agent called me and said, 'They're looking for a director at Marvel for this movie and your name came up. Would you be interested?' And I thought, 'I wonder if I could still do it.' They're really demanding, those types of pictures. And I felt, 'Well, that's reason enough.' I've always really liked the character of Doctor Strange. He was not my favorite, but he was right up there with the favorites. I loved the first movie, I thought [director] Scott Derrickson did a wonderful job, an incredible job. So, I said, 'Yeah.' They left the character in a great place. I didn't think I would be doing another superhero movie. It just happened.

Phase 4 for Marvel is in full swing and damn if they don't have some fun in store. Sam Raimi, has been busy with re-shoots since the release of No Way Home, possibly shifting some of the plans laid out ahead of time. But if the MCU is good at anything, it's tying it all together.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.