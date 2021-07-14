The "Wandavision" and "Avengers" star Elizabeth Olsen is said to appear in the "Doctor Strange" movie coming in 2022.

The actress reveals that the upcoming film "wouldn't make sense" if Wanda and "WandaVision" didn't exist.

Olsen's character will turn into a supervillain upon discovering new powers and spells at the season finale of "WandaVision."

"I do feel like it fully leads into where we find her. It feels totally connected to the series," said Elizabeth when asked about Wanda in Doctor Strange 2.

According to Marvel director Kevin Feige, sources reported Benedict Cumberbatch supposedly set to cameo in the series finale episode.

However, they threw the idea out of the window as "Doctor Strange" would have stolen the spotlight from Wanda.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness" will be available in theaters next year.

Elizabeth Olsen's Husband Captures Actress Reaction to First Emmy Nomination

In other news, Emmy Awards nominated Elizabeth Olsen for her splendid performance in "Wandavision.

The actress' husband was able to record the exact moment Elizabeth found out about the news of her Emmy nomination.

According to this article, Robbie Arnett had posted a short clip of his wife's shocked face on his Instagram stories.

Olsen's husband captioned the post with, "the look when you find out your first time Emmy nominated."

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in "WandaVision."

Olsen's co-stars, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn were also nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

The Emmys also nominated Disney+ series under 23 categories at the 2021 Emmy Awards, including the Outstanding Limited Series Award.

Elizabeth Olsen Fans React to Actress Emmy Nomination and 'Multiverse of Madness'

Avid Elizabeth Olsen Fans congratulated the actress on social media. Marvel fans are having a field day with Olsen's nomination and updates about the new "Doctor Strange" movie.

"Elizabeth Olsen deserves that Emmy award. I don't even know the others #WandaVision #ElizabethOlsen" said one fan.

Some have gotten a little emotional and tweeted, "Miss Elizabeth Olsen got so many Emmy nominees I'm so proud of my bbs xox"

Fans are now promoting "WandaVision" after the nomination, "Anyways, stream Emmy-Nominated Limited Series WandaVision,"

While others are already anticipating Loki's appearance in "Doctor Strange," "Ready to watch the holy trinity, Wanda, Stephen and Loki #MultiverseOfMadness."

