The wait is finally,

Finally,

FINALLY,

Almost over. The year's most highly-anticipated film, Spider-man: No Way Home, comes out this weekend, and Hollywood could not be more excited for this MCU event that at this point, has close to Avengers: Endgame levels of excitement surrounding its premiere.

That excitement is mostly stemming from the fact that this third installment in the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy is bringing together all of the Spider-man universes of this century, bringing over old bad guys like Williem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx's Electro into the new Marvel Cinematic Universe. Everyone is itching to see whether their return also means the return of the Spider-Men played by Andrew Garfield or Tobey MaGuire in this film - everyone involved has been denying it up and down, including Andrew Garfield himself, but many fans still believe they'll get to see the old spiders on screen again. (The presence of Shameik Moore of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse at the premiere also got some people talking about the possible appearance of Miles Morales.)

While we didn't happen to spy Garfield or MaGuire at the premiere, we did get a chance to hear what Tom Holland and Zendaya have to say about the premiere of the movie they've had to keep hush about for so long. Here's what they had to say.

VIDEO

You can see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters this Friday, December 17.