Hello, lovelies: Today is the Way-Back Wednesday before Christmas (and all through the office, not a creature was stirring...because we work in New York and yaknow...COVID) and we're all feeling festive over here at Enstarz. So, in the spirit of that festivity, here are your eight Way-Back Wednesday posts for the week, all jingle-belled out just for you good boys, gals, and nonbinary pals.

Merry Crissmoss, Happy Holidays, Merry Crisis, Happy Hannukkah, Happy Kwanzaa, Io Solstice, a Lovely Boxing Day, and a Happy Way-Back Wednesday to you all!

Merry Crisis

Since you all loved the vine edition of Way-Back Wednesday so much, we'll start off with a classic, CLASSIC Vine: This is one of Christine Sydelko's most famous vines, and quite possibly the one that MADE her famous. There are now countless, countless works of art that have the words 'Merry Crisis' printed on them, from mugs to posters to cross-stitches that hang on your quirky friend's wall.

Merry Crisis.

The Grinch Does Yoga

He's just got a lot of feelings.

"Huehggiahioearhoweaifjkfjeoiajewahfhhue...CRISSMOSS!"

That's not a typo. That's what she says.

This is a clip from the 2002 television special Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa, which, despite having an all-star cast that included Mark Hamill, Nancy Cartwright, Paige O'Hara, Jodi Benson, and many more, was just...objectively terrible. How can we say that with such confidence? This clip, from the very last scene of the movie, was a corrupted voice file that they simply decided to leave as a line in the movie.

Also, just look at it. Look at the way they walk around. It's so weird. You think The Polar Express is an uncanny valley movie?? Ha. Watch this.

Seriously. Please watch it. It's on YouTube.

The Gunch

WARNING: This video contains exactly one (1) Explicit Language. But it's also hilarious. If you're very weird.

It actually might just be weird. But either way, it went viral on Tumblr, so it's DEFINITELY a throwback.

Jehovah's Most Secret Witness

This is an example of a TV show that went viral: This clip of Donald Glover as Troy in the sitcom Community's Season 4 Christmas episode "Regional Holiday Music," where each of the gang got their own little song (except Jeff.)

It's really no wonder a rap by Donald Glover caught on.

"It's A Avocado!"

"Faanks!"

This adorable little Vine won the hearts of so many - avocado lovers near and far could relate to this kid. (It's a shame he'll never be able to afford a house, what with all the avocado toast he's sure to build a taste for now.)

Also, the baby crawling around in the background is too cute.

SNL: 'It's A Wonderful Life: The Lost Ending'

It's A Wonderful Life is the king of all Christmas movies. SNL is the king of all sketch shows. Put those two together, with a cast that included William Shatner, Dana Carvey, and Jon Lovitz, and you get one of the greatest SNL sketches of all time - Christmas or otherwise.

And as a video from 1986, this might be the oldest throwback we've done yet!

The girl who pretends she doesn't LOVE being asked to sing Mariah

We all know her. (Or are her. Or were her. Don't @ me.) The girl who pretends she doesn't want to sing even though she obviously does, everone knows she does, and she will drop all pretense of not wanting to when the song starts - whether people are actually begging for it or not.

But hey - that's exactly who Mariah is for. Sing your hearts out, drama queens.

That's all from us for this week - a Merry Christmas to those who celebrate it, and to those who do not, Happy Holiday Season, and we hope you're staying safe, healthy and warm, and have loved ones close by.