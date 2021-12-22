It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is upon us, which means that every show that you watch is churning out a Christmas special.

These Christmas specials we've some to expect and cherish seldom disappoint, and that is largely because they come from such a strong basis. A lot of your favorite television Christmas specials are based on classic Christmas movies that have stood the test of time - so when you mix that tried and true story with a group of characters you already love, you've got a recipe for a fun, touching, heartwarming story - and even possibly one that adds new context to the old tale.

Here is a list of eight such Christmas specials, based on a Christmas classic, and where to watch them!





iCarly: "iChristmas" (Netflix)

In season 2, episode 6 of the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly, Carly embarks on a very It's a Wonderful Life inspired adventure. However, instead of wishing that she was never born, she wishes that Spencer, her brother, is normal. As can be imagined, chaos ensues and the true meaning of Christmas is eventually discovered.

Bewitched: "Humbug be Not Spoken Here" (IMDb TV)

In this season 4, episode 16, Bewitched tries its hand at adapting the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. When client tells Darrin Christmas is, "Crass commercial nonsense," his literal witch wife Samantha takes matters into her own hands, bringing said client along on a very Christmas-Carol type journey to show him the true meaning of Christmas.

3. Ted Lasso: "Carol of the Bells" (Apple TV+)

In this season 2, episode 4 Christmas special, Ted Lasso puts its own spin on the modern Christmas classic Love, Actually. While this plotline does not take over the entirety of the story, it does adhere to the B-plot in a charming and perfectly Ted-Lasso way. When Phoebe is given a mean present from a boy in her class, she, Roy, and Keeley do a quirky Richmond remake of the iconic "Say it's Carol Singers" scene. It is absolutely unmissable!

4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "A Very Sunny Christmas" (Hulu)

In season 6, episode 13 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dennis and Dee take on the classic A Christmas Carol tale in order to try to teach Frank a lesson about life and the spirit of Christmas. As you can imagine, as this is a show where nothing ever goes right LITERALLY ever, chaos ensues.

5. The Simpsons: "The Miracle on Evergreen Terrace" (Disney+)

However loosely, season 9, episode 10 of The Simpsons is at least in part a call on the perfect Christmas short How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In this episode, however, Bart burns the tree to the ground and claims it was stolen. In the true Christmas spirit, the town gathers together, gets them a new tree, and raises fundsfor the family. Just like the original, there is the joy and spirit of the community!

6. Community: "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas" (Netflix)

What is a Christmas special without some claymation? In this season 2, episode 11 Community special, the study group moves through a fully stop-motion-claymation journey. Professor Duncan, played by John Oliver, comes and teaches everyone the true meaning of Christmas (just like one would expect from any great stop-motion-Christmas-claymation!)

7. Frasier: "Miracle on Third or Fourth Street" (Hulu)

The season 1, episode 12 Christmas episode of Frasier references the classic Christmas film Miracle on 34th Street even in its title. Frasier believes that working on Christmas will alleviate some of the disappointment he feels that his son won't be with him; Instead, he is plagued by many depressing calls, and eventually goes down to the diner. There, he's mistaken for a homeless man, and really recognizes how generous people can be!

8. The French Prince of Bel Air: "The Alma Matter" (Peacock)

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air season 3, episode 18, is a beautiful nod to the Christmas classic It's a Wonderful Life. When Will gets into Princeton and Carlton gets rejected, Carlton is visited by his own version of Clarence the angel: Tom Jones. Jones shows him that his family owes so much to Carlton's drive, passion, and hard work.

There is your guide to watch your way through Christmas! (Also, be sure to check out the classics these specials are based on. It will be the gift you give yourself.)