Since Kim Kardashian is an entrepreneur and owner of several business ventures, she and her team have to come up with unique campaigns to promote their products. However, her recent advertisement was not well-received by fans, and she's being read to filth by Twitter users for trying hard to look like a particular celebrity; who could this be?

In the latest set of photos released by Kardashian's brand, SKIMS, the mom of four can be seen sporting a body-tight "signature shapewear" in color blue alongside two models.

Aside from her curvaceous get-up, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wore a kinky light brown hair. (check out the photo below)

Kim Kardashian tries to be like Beyoncé, except Beyoncé has talent. pic.twitter.com/KlgKDGMm5j — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 22, 2021

Many fans immediately noticed that she looked like someone in the images, saying her look resembles none other than Beyoncé.

One fan pointed out that the latest campaign looks like an advertisement for Beyoncé's fashion line, Ivy Park, "I thought this was an ivy park ad. Yea let me go back to sleep or [something]."

Another user, taking to Twitter, is confused, saying she really thought it was Queen Bey, "I swear I'm not even trying to be funny but that's not Beyoncé?!?!?!"

At the time of this writing, neither Kim Kardashian nor Beyoncé have publicly commented on the matter.

Not the First Time Kim Kardashian was Called out Because of SKIMS

Earlier this year, when the reality star dropped another campaign for her brand, many fans hilariously called her out for looking like Jeffree Star.

Kardashian appeared in a vintage sci-fi film poster-inspired photoshoot. While wearing her first outdoor collection, the SKKN Beauty CEO wore a shoulder-length wavy honey blonde wig and bleached brows.

Many fans immediately noticed she looked like Jeffree Star in the photos, writing, "She be looking like jeffre star so she can get kanye back lol."

Other SKIMS Controversy

In 2019, Kardashian released SKIMS to the public, a brand that offers shapewear for women of all sizes and colors.

During its initial release, Kanye West's estranged wife found herself in hot water after naming the brand "Kimono," to the point where a Japanese mayor sent Kardashian a letter to reconsider trademarking her fashion brand.

She also received cultural appropriation and blackfishing accusations for her first campaign.

