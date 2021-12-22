If you grew up listening to Mandopop in the 1990's or went to karaoke with your Chinese or Taiwanese American friends, then you've probably heard of Wang Leehom, a Taiwanese American Mandopop singer, actor, producer, and film director who pioneered a style of music that mixed hip-hop and R&B with traditional Chinese music. Previously known for his clean-cut image and composition talent, Wang has recently been embroiled in scandal after revelations made during and after his divorce from his wife of eight years, Lee Jinglei.

In a scathing Instagram post, Lee detailed her side of the unhappy marriage, one filled with regret and betrayal. After giving up pursuing a successful career with her prestigious education, Lee became a housewife and was constantly either preparing for pregnancy or actively pregnant, as she fulfilled Wang's wish to have many children by bearing him three. During this time, despite Lee's sacrifices, Wang continuously cheated on her with celebrity "friends" and prostitutes. For a full English translation of Lee's Instagram post, see this article by Taiwan News.

Lee's vivid description of housewife life and how she became dependent on Wang financially after giving up her career struck a chord with the Chinese public, causing netizens to question how to improve Chinese society by either normalizing giving housewives wages for childcare or by providing ways for wives to sustain a career after marriage and kids. Additionally, after the revelations came to light, Lee then accused Wang of gaslighting after he put forth his own version of events, categorically denying Lee's allegations, bringing the term "gaslighting" to the Chinese public consciousness.

With these two societal issues being brought to the forefront in a way that strangely unites both Chinese and Taiwanese netizens, Wang has been disgraced, with many companies, such as Infiniti, Dushulang, and Chow Tai Seng Jewelry, dropping him as spokesperson. Even Vivian Hsu, another top Taiwanese celebrity, has lost endorsement deals after netizens suspected her as being implicated in Wang's infidelity scandal.

Wang's downfall comes at an unfortunate time, as it coincides with the Chinese government's recent crackdown on celebrities for immoral behavior, such as what happened with ex-EXO member Kris Wu and actress Fan Bingbing. Because of the Chinese government's recent acts to punish or blacklist celebrities who have failed to act as flawless role models for society, there has been talk that Wang may be banned from activities in China's market.

According to a quote in Variety, Chinese government publication, Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said on his personal Weibo: "At present, the wife's accusations have proven a fatal blow to Wang Leehom's persona. Unless he can provide evidence to the contrary and reverse things, his comfortable presence in the mainland performing arts market is basically over."

Wang himself has admitted to some wrongdoing and apologized publicly to Lee in a public Facebook post, saying that he is "prepared to quit work temporarily to make time to spend with my parents and children and make up for the damage caused by this storm."

As Chinese and Taiwanese society reels from this latest celebrity scandal, we can only hope that it leads to fruitful discussions about the outdated role of women in society, and how we can best empower women, so they can stand up for themselves in unequal marriages.