Apparently, for years, Ryan Reynolds (you know, the guy from Deadpool, The Proposal, etc.) has been going to the same pizza place in the East Village in New York, and he is famous there as anywhere else...but not as himself.

"They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them," Reynolds told the Dear Hank and John podcast. (You know, the guy from Batman, Good Will Hunting, etc.) "I feel it would not go over well if revealed."

The star assured the podcast and its viewers that the mistake does not otherwise affect his day-to-day pizza-enjoying experience.

"I do everything normal like everybody else. They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, 'great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go."

After the success of Red Notice, his Netflix film with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, Reynolds is currently finishing up work on his next film, The Adam Project, a story about a man who goes back in time to help his 13-year-old self. (In other words, everyone's dream.) This next film, also starring Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo, is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix in 2022.

