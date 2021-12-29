You may not be eating with the stars this holiday season, but that doesn't mean that you can't eat like them! More and more of your favorite celebrities have been talking about their favorite recipes to make, and, we must say, they have some good taste!

If you want to eat like a Hollywood star this holiday season, check out these recipes from these celebs. We promise, your family will be asking for your autograph by the end of the night!

Eva Longoria Guacamole

Everyone likes to start out the night with some light snacks and appetizers. Your guests will be blown away by Eva Longoria's Guacamole recipe. This perfectly seasoned avocado based treat will have everyone wanting more. You can't make enough of this Eva Longoria dish! (But you may want to hold back a little just to be sure everyone is still hungry for dinner!)

Patti Labelle's Mac and Cheese Recipe

No holiday is complete without a warm dish of macaroni and cheese. Patti Labelle's Mac and Cheese recipe is the perfect balance of pasta and cheesy goodness. This creamy and delicious dish will have you singing all of Patti Labelle's songs out of sheer elation.

The Biebers' Pasta

While mac and cheese is a staple of every meal, it is good to have a different kind of pasta to offer your guests. This season, your favorite pasta will also be the Biebers' favorite pasta. Justin and Hailey swear by this tomato-sausage based pasta dish. This warm dish will be eaten Holy. (Hehehe...get it?)

Judy Garland Vegetable Salad

You can't have a meal without vegetables. Everyone will be glad to get a bit of Judy Garland's Vegetable Salad. This refreshing combination of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, olives, species, and more will have everyone sitting around your table clicking their heels and saying, "there's no salad like this salad!"

Gwyneth Paltrow's Roasted Chicken Recipe

Chicken is an old standby of any big meal, but you can make your chicken exciting with Gweneth Paltrow's Roasted Chicken Recipe. This deliciously simple recipe is SO incredible that it will have you genuinely considering buying that Gwyneth Paltrow Goop candle. (You know the one we're talking about)

Jennifer Hudson's Healthy Baked Turkey Wings

When it comes to the meat course, it's always important to have options! That's why Jennifer Hudson's Healthy Baked Turkey Wings are an obvious MUST for your meal. This healthy combination of turkey, taco seasoning, and other special ingredients will be gone the second they're out of the oven. Thank you Jennifer Hudson!

Kim Kardashian's CornBread

Side dish like a KARDASHIAN!! 'Tis the season for you to try out Kim Kardashian West's super secret cornbread recipe. Kim K upgrades the traditional recipe by adding extra sugar, egg yolk, and honey to the bread, and, honestly, that already SOUNDS incredible. Imagine how great it will TASTE!

Kristen Bell Cookies

What is a holiday meal without dessert? Look no further than Kristen Bell's Holiday Cookies! Kristen Bell's cookies are not only the perfect end to an amazing meal, but they are ALSO GLUTEN FREE!! These are the perfect cookies to leave for Santa (or maybe to eat before Santa gets there!)

Happy holidays! We hope you spend them eating like a STAR!