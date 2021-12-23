Since being welcomed to the world, Prince Archie had spent his first Christmas in Canada, where his grandmother is based; however, this year, the royal and his sister, Lilibet Diana, could celebrate their holidays in another place which is a first for him; where are they headed?

According to Express UK, the family spent their Holiday season in a luxurious Canadian lodge on Vancouver Island with Doria Ragland.

When they first brought the baby prince into the country, Ragland lived with the couple in Frogmore Cottage.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family to Canada via a tweet, saying, "Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we're all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada.

You're among friends and always welcome here."

People who are living in the area had seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex working out around North Saanich, and they had the time to unwind by hiking in North Hill Regional Park.

The Queen reportedly supported the family's Canadian getaway as a palace representative even confirmed the news in a statement.

However, this year, Lilibet Diana's first Christmas will be far different from his brother's, as they won't be leaving California for the Holidays.

The outlet reported that the Sussexes would celebrate the festivities in Montecito.

Although there have been speculations that they will return to the United Kingdom to celebrate the long tradition in Sandringham with Her Majesty, the couple has not confirmed this information.

It is unlikely for the Duke of Sussex and his family to return home because of the latest COVID-19 variant.

Prince Harry only returned to the UK twice since leaving his royal duties behind. First, he went home after Prince Philip passed away in April.

He also came back in July to unveil the statue of the late Princess Diana.

Prince Harry Rejected Queen Elizabeth II's Invitation?

In early reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes would not fly back to the UK to celebrate Christmas festivities in Sandringham Castle.

The couple reportedly refused to spend the holidays with other family members, even though everyone would return to the Norfolk estate.

A royal source explained the reason why, saying, "There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff knows that Harry and Meghan are not coming."

They added they would have told their family by now if they had accepted the invitation.

