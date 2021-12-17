Prince Harry chose to set aside the royal family again on the most important day of the year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be there to console Queen Elizabeth II for her first Christmas without Prince Philip since the Sussexes chose to stay in the US with their children.

Page Six first reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refused to go back to the UK to celebrate Christmastime with the Queen despite the fact that the whole royal family would be at Sandringham again.

"There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming," a royal source said. "If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now."

Following the news, a royal source revealed the real reason why Prince Harry turned down the invitation despite his grandmother needing him more than ever.

Prince Harry Had No Choice But To Snub Queen Because of THIS

A royal insider recently told Express UK that the Duke of Sussex refused to be back since he was not yet ready to return amid the ongoing tension he shares with several royal members.

They added that they are enjoying their new life in California, and the royal prince does not want to trade that for something unbeneficial.

"Let's just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it's not what it was, and I don't think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now," they said.

While royal fans thought Prince William and Prince Harry had already fixed their relationship, their feud reportedly worsened when the Duke of Sussex sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. At that time, he clarified that he indeed needed space at the moment before hoping for time to heal things eventually.

"As I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths," he went on.

Prince Harry, however, had to visit the country twice earlier this year - one for the funeral of Prince Philip and the other was during the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

