Every holiday, regardless of what part of the world, most families keep their long tradition of doing things on Christmas. The royal family isn't an exception as they tend to do things that make them happy as a family. However, when things get heated, Prince William previously revealed how two of his children throw tantrums; what could be the reason?

According to Express UK, the Duke of Cambridge said he loves playing board games with his kids. Their family usually plays Monopoly and Risk.

However, when things don't go as planned, Prince George and Princess Charlotte "get cross when they lose."

In an interview with a radio station at the Royal Marsden Hospital, the children also asked William about his favorite traditions with his family during the holidays.

The Prince said he tends to "eat a lot" during the Christmas season.

"There's always a tiny little bit of space left in my stomach somewhere for a bit more turkey or sausage or, you know, a bit of wine," he added.

However, his most favorite part is "bringing the family together" and he thinks it's lovely.

Queen Elizabeth II Banned Monopoly Because it Gets 'Too Vicious'?

In early reports, the longest-reigning monarch imposed a hilarious rule within her family, and Prince Andrew happily revealed it to the public when he visited Leeds Building Society's headquarters in Albion Street.

Before leaving the building, the Prince of York was offered numerous gifts, including the famed board game Monopoly.

However, the Prince didn't accept the gift and offered his explanation as to why he can't bring the board game home.

Per The Telegraph, the royal said they are banned from playing Monopoly because it gets "too vicious."

Royal Family Won't Return to Sandingram This 2021

Despite looking forward to spending the holidays in Sandringham Castle, Queen Elizabeth reportedly has to cancel her plans for the safety of her family members.

Her Majesty will celebrate the Christmas season at Windsor Castle, but rest assured that guests will follow all safety precautionary measures.

She was scheduled to leave earlier this week but has to cancel the gathering due to the latest Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Aside from the abovementioned canceled plans, the monarch also halted the family's traditional pre-Christmas celebration because of the ongoing pandemic.

