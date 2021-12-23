After a crash incident, well-known boxing announcer David Diamante reportedly suffered from considerable body damage.

The 50-year-old has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Third Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

The incident has resulted in him suffering three spine fractures, multiple broken ribs, and severe damage on his right knee, making him now "at risk of complications," as said in an update.

Due to his situation, he was reportedly taken to NYU Langone Health, also in New York, per Boxing Scene.

Diamante's Surgery Update

Daily Star recently reported that the announcer had gone through five-hour-long surgery on Tuesday, December 21, which has made the doctors insert nine screws, multiple rods, and cadaver parts in his spine.

According to the source, he is now "fully lucid" following his surgery update, talking about his road to recovery. The following day after his surgery, Diamante updated, "It's going to be a tough road. It's a bad injury and getting better will take some time.

"This will be a struggle. I'll have to learn to walk again, and right now there's a risk of complications. But I have a positive attitude and will be back as soon as possible."

Will He Be Able To Return?

The vice president of Sampson Boxing, Nathan Lewkowicz, posted an update regarding the announcer claiming that he would be back after the tragic incident. He published in a tweet, "Just got off the phone with my friend @daviddiamante, he's very confident he'll be back from this injury."

Just got off the phone with my friend @daviddiamante, he’s very confident he’ll be back from this injury — Nathan Lewkowicz (@Nlewkow1) December 22, 2021

Apart from the VP, numerous people from the boxing industry also left their well wishes to Diamante following the news. Boxer Ivan Redkach also tweeted, "@daviddiamante - fast recovery my friend. God blessed."

Former British Commonwealth, IBF bantamweight, and World champion Stuart Hall also left his own message addressed to the announcer, "Our thoughts and prayers with @daviddiamante."

"Terrible news what a top bloke thoughts and prayers are with you mate @daviddiamante x," Enzo Maccarinelli wrote. This was also followed by Lerrone Richards' tweet, which said, "Speedy Recovery @daviddiamante."

As stated by the publisher, David Diamante is a world-known announcer who has worked on numerous events ranging from HBO, Showtime, ESPN, DAZN, Fox Sports, NBC, CBS, and Sky Sport.

