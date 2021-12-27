Sad news out of Hollywood today: Director Jean-Marc Vallée passed away over the holidays, at the age of 58. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, though it has been reported that the death happened suddenly at his cabin near Quebec City, Canada.

Vallée was a Canadian-born director, producer, editor, and writer who was best known for his Oscar-nominated film Dallas Buyers Club which garnered Oscars for its two leads Matthew McConnaughey and Jared Leto. His other notable work was on the HBO shows Sharp Objects, in which he directed Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, and Big Little Lies starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, where Vallée won a Primetime Emmy in directing, as well as a DGA.

Those close to the famed creative had an outpouring of sympathy upon his death. Nathan Ross, Vallée's producing partner, said this in a statement about his cohort:

Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.

HBO also had many kind words about working with Vallée:

Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth. He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.

Jean-Marc Vallée leaves behind his two sons, Alex and Émile Vallée.