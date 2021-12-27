Marvel's search for the next actor to play Ghost Rider aka Johnny Blaze might be coming down to the wire. The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has been championing to play the cursed motorcycle riding hero for quite some time, often backing up anyone on Twitter who mentions his being in the running for the part.

The role, made famous by Nicolas Cage in two features and on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. by Gabriel Luna, originally was speculated by the internet to be going to actor Keanu Reeves, who has shown interest in being a part of the MCU in the past, but some have already taken to social media to hint at claims that this was not the case. Cinematic Hub purposed that Charles Murphy, co-host of Murphy's Law Podcast and founder of Murphy's Multiverse, might have an early scoop. In a Tweet, Cinematic Hub posted,

Insider ‘@_CharlesMurphy’ says Marvel has chosen an actor for Ghost Rider (and it's not Keanu) and that if the deal is finalized, he's happy with their choice. pic.twitter.com/rZhknDFrpo — Cinematic Hub (@Cinematic_Hub) December 26, 2021

Now, we can all take this with a grain of salt at the moment given the internet's love for spinning news for the fans, but that hasn't stopped Norman Reedus from throwing in more than his two cents. In an interview with ComicBook.com in July, Reedus had this to say about being the next Ghost Rider,

The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it. I want to play Ghost Rider.

He continued,

I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around. That would be great.

Online support and even a petition have been created to rally support for Reedus and he has hit the LIKE button for them all. But only time and MCU's head honcho Kevin Feige will have the final say in the matter.