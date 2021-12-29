Consequences never end as the more came after Travis Scott's tragic "Astroworld" concert, which has left numerous concertgoers dead and multiple injured.

The 30-year-old rapper was supposed to release a "Cactus Jack" creative house collaboration with fashion brand Dior set around summer 2022. However, their said collection has been "indefinitely postponed" in the wake of the music festival.

As reported by WWD, Dior released a statement on Tuesday, December 28, "Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection."

Goodbye Plans

The "Sicko Mode" singer's partnership with creative director Kim Jones was initially announced in June this year, as per Page Six, making the first time Dior has ever worked with a musician. "Cactus Jack" had already collaborated with multiple brands, just like Nike and McDonald's. However, many companies have distanced themselves from the rapper since the commotion in November resulted in 10 deaths.



Since then, "Astroworld" has faced more than 140 lawsuits and a mass litigation suit by 1,500 show attendees against Scott, special guest Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, and many others involved.

A Travis Scott and pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner W Magazine front page was also scrapped after it leaked online. Meanwhile, Nike delayed releasing new shoe styles designed by the celeb.

The Aftermath of the 'Astroworld' Tragedy

The Grammy nominee went on a 50-minute long interview with Charlamagne tha God for "The Breakfast Club" and discussed what happened during the concert. This became his first-ever sit-down interview ever since the "Astroworld" music festival.

From the interview, he admitted that he "didn't hear" the screams of thousands of fans, and "1,000 percent" did everything so that he could to avoid the tragedy. He added that he intends to figure out precisely what went wrong.

"I'm going to fix this for the future people," the rapper said. "I'm going to fix this problem and find a solution to make sure that this doesn't happen in the future and definitely be a number-one voice for this."

