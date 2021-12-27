A stalker hasn't stopped until he was recently caught attempting to revisit Kylie Jenner's home, leading to him getting handcuffed.

TMZ reported that an obsessed Jenner fan named Jrue Mesgan, was arrested by the police outside her house after violating his restraining order last Sunday, December 26.

As stated by law enforcement, Mesgan approached her estate in Holmby Hills, which is said to be a very exclusive part of Beverly Hills, and "buzzed the gate." A security guard further called the police as soon as he spotted the stalker.

Obsessed Fan Jailed

As said by the source, he was arrested for a misdemeanor violation of a court order, resulting in him being held on $20,000 bail.

Apparently, it wasn't the only time Mesgan visited the "Kylie Cosmetics" CEO over the past few months to see her. Resulting of his multiple visits, the model filed a stay-away order, which became his violation leading to arrest this Sunday.

Based on the obtained photographs by the publication, the fan wore a black bomber jacket over a red shirt, pair of black sweatpants, and white Nike sneakers. He was also seen wearing a gray beanie and white protective face mask.

Stalkers Around The Model

This was not the only time that Jenner encountered stalkers in her life. According to Daily Mail, in early December this year, a man was also arrested for misdemeanor trespassing as he wanted to "allegedly attempt" to propose to the 24-year-old TV personality.

Police were called to the scene after the suspect mistakenly knocked on Jenner's neighbor, who came with flowers on hand. The man said he intended on professing his love and proposing to her.



In June, the source also mentioned a different man attempting to confess his love to the beauty mogul. This time, the security of the property found him "familiar" and used to be cooperative when asked to leave. However, an attempt was made where he refused to leave until he got to see Jenner's face, which has led to his arrest.

Despite not being at home during the incident, the invader fought just to see the starlet.

