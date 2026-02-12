A recently resurfaced video of Erika Kirk with her ex-boyfriend Tyler "JT" Massey is sparking curiosity about what went wrong in the couple's relationship. Originally recorded in 2014 for "The Amazing Race" producers, the footage inadvertently made its way online in late January 2026.

Per The List, in the video, Kirk, then using her maiden name, Frantzve, playfully reminded Massey that "sex sells" while adjusting his V-neck shirt, showing a side of her that contrasts with her current conservative, Christian public persona.

In the clip, the former couple—cute enough that they even referred to themselves as "JT and E"—spent a bunch of time laughing, singing, and making silly voices as the camera captured their playful personalities. But the footage also uncovered some tension between the two that might have led to their eventual breakup.

At the time, the couple had been dating for five months in a long-distance relationship. "We are both competitive, but our conflict resolution styles are very different," Massey admitted in the video, calling Kirk "highly confrontational" and noting that she enjoys arguing and debating.

Kirk herself acknowledged her confrontational nature. "I love to debate, I love to talk things out," she said in the video, thinking aloud about what character traits may not have lent themselves to long-term compatibility.

Experts have speculated that these differences may be the reasons why the two eventually parted ways. Marriage.com explained, citing Licensed Mental Health Counselor Grady Shumway, that a difference in the avoidance or management of conflicts could lead to communication problems.

Although it is not clear when exactly their relationship ended, records indicate the pair were possibly engaged in December 2015, a hint of a relationship that lasted over a year. Massey seemed slightly uncomfortable at times during the video, particularly when Kirk teased that he overanalyzes situations, though he quickly moved past the remarks.

Kirk's confrontational traits have carried over into her public life. Since the passing of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, she has become a prominent face within the MAGA movement. Her confident personality and fashion sense have contributed to her increased popularity and controversy in American politics, particularly due to her contradiction of the "tradwife" stereotype.

The re-emergence of this video is a surprising glimpse into Kirk's past, demonstrating the same type of confidence and brash attitude she has displayed throughout her career in the public eye.

