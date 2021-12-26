Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban.

Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.

It was 2020 when the actress first came home visiting Janelle, who was said to have her health declining at some point now.

Permanent Stay In Australia

One insider told the outlet that Kidman has made her mother the "prime concern." "For Nic, the timing is right to return to Australia. She wants to be closer to her family, especially her mum," the informant continued.

As per the source, Kidman took a break in Hollywood to keep an eye out for her mother who went through treatment for breast cancer. While in 2016, Janelle was sent to the hospital after a suspected heart attack.

And now, the publisher claimed that the mom is needing her daughter a lot more. "Nicole is in constant contact with her mum, which she's finding more and more difficult lately due to the Tennessee time difference," they added.

As a result, the "Nine Perfect Strangers" star ordered her husband Urban to pack things as they are moving to the Land Down Under. "He prefers Nashville... but he can never say no to his wife," the source concluded.



READ ALSO: Kanye West Heartbreak? Rapper Goes Through Split With Model GF While Kim Kardashian Enjoys Dates With Pete Davidson

The Real Plan

As Suggest investigated, this rumor is "the most unbelievable." Though, it is true that the longtime couple has been spending more time in Australia to join the actress' mother. Kidman even brought her mother to the Australian premiere of "Being the Ricardos" and admitted that she helped her prepare for the role.

While she returned to the United States for the press conference, the "Song For Dad" singer was still in Australia. Urban was even filming the Australian version of "The Voice" in the country. And more recently, Kidman revealed she and her family would spend the holidays in Australia.

These points could suggest that they might consider moving to Australia soon. Until the couple says otherwise, their permanent home is still in Tennessee.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Going For Divorce? Longtime Couple Faking Their 'Perfect Marriage' [Report]