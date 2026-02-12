Comedian Katt Williams is drawing headlines again after unleashing a rapid-fire, one-minute takedown of FBI Director Kash Patel in his new Netflix special, igniting laughter online and sharp political reactions.

In a segment from "Katt Williams: The Last Resort," which debuted Feb. 10, the 54-year-old performer zeroed in on Patel during a set that quickly began circulating on social media. The clip, highlighted by Atlanta Black Star, shows Williams pivoting from motivational remarks to a pointed roast of the nation's top law enforcement official.

“Cross eyed and the Director of the FBI? You can’t even be an eyewitness.” pic.twitter.com/83GcQBqz7g — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) February 11, 2026

At the start of the bit, Williams told the crowd, "You can really do anything right about now. I don't give a f–k what's wrong with you, you can f–king make it."

He then added, "Like, even if you're cross-eyed," before pausing and asking, "You can make it. Did you understand?"

At that moment, a photo of Patel taken during his September 2025 Senate Judiciary Committee testimony appeared on the screen behind him, prompting loud laughter from the audience.

Anticipating potential backlash, Williams quickly reacted to the image being displayed. "Take that down before I get a knock on my door," he said, referencing what he implied could be retaliation from President Trump.

Continuing the roast, Williams quipped, "Cross-eyed and the director of the FBI? You can't even be an eyewitness."

He followed with another punchline aimed at Patel's role overseeing federal investigations. "He's working on everybody's case? He couldn't work on my case, I'd be right in front of the judge, 'Your honor, he looks distracted.'"

The FBI Director roast quickly spread across X and TikTok, where users weighed in on Williams' remarks. One X user wrote, "[Katt] gives it left and right. One of the few mainstream comedians who is authentic! Love him." Another added, "Finally someone said it out loud. Lmfao."

Criticism of Patel also surfaced in the replies. "He's so incompetent. Shame on Republicans for confirming him," one commenter posted. Even a self-described Trump supporter chimed in, writing, "Ya'll can have this one. Crucify Bondi while [you're] at it, you won't get any opposition from MAGA."

Others offered humorous takes. "That means he's good at cross-examining things," a TikTok user joked. Another fan praised Williams, saying, "And people called him crazy. He's been absolutely correct the entire time!!!"

Patel, who was confirmed as FBI Director in February 2025, has faced online scrutiny before. A May interview with Fox News' Bret Baier sparked viral memes focusing on his appearance and seating posture during the taping at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

In "The Last Resort," Patel was not the only public figure in Williams' crosshairs. Several high-profile names, including Trump, were also targets of the comedian's sharp commentary, underscoring his continued willingness to challenge powerful figures through stand-up comedy.

