Betty White seemed to have just revealed how she is healthily spending her upcoming 100th birthday on January 17, 2022.

People exclusively interviewed the veteran actress and brightly answered how she feels about turning 100 years old in the next coming weeks.

And as for White's response, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing."

According to the star, her being "born a cockeyed optimist" is the key to her upbeat nature. She continued to explain that she got the characteristic from her mother and "that never changed." "I always find the positive," she added.

Her One True Secret

Going to the part where she was asked regarding her diet, she jokingly said, "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

As reported by the magazine, White has had a "dream career in Hollywood." In her entire career, she had notable roles on "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Aside from the TV sitcoms, she also became a part of the "Hot in Cleveland" and 2009 film "The Proposal."

White currently lives a quiet life in Los Angeles while being a longtime animal welfare advocate. The article mentioned tha she supports Wildlife Learning Center, Monterey Bay Aquarium, and Actors and Others for Animals.



READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner Fan Arrested: Suspect Caught Violating Restraining Order In Front of Beverly Hills Mansion

Birthday Party Celebration!

Variety reported that she will be holding a big celebration where fans can come, as a one-day-only theatrical event is about to happen. Her upcoming film, "Betty White: 100 Years Young," distributed by Fathom Events, will be out in 900 movie theaters nationwide on the day of her birthday.

As stated by the publisher, filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein were given access by White to show a behind-the-scenes look of her "100 Years Young." Aside from that, they will also be showcasing the beloved star's relationship with her staff and efforts to be an animal advocate.

A wide variety of celebrities are also present at the party as the guest list includes Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]