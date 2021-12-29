It looks like we may be seeing Squid Game for years to come!

The creator of Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk, in the same year as the release of the first season of the massively successful series, is already in talks with Netflix for not just for season two, but for a season three as well!

In a very short time since the show's release on September 17th, Squid Game became Netflix's biggest series. The show broke records, reaching 142 million households globally - previously, no other show ever had surpassed 100 million households. It is no wonder that this chart-topping success has its eyes on a long-continuing future.

The show's creator told the Korean Times, "I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3...We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

We can't wait to see what these new seasons have in store.

When it comes to a game plan, fans often get worried that after the first or second season, the show will not retain its original pull - that is when shows that started off good tend to fall off the rails. However, when it comes to Squid Game, we are in thoughtful hands. When it comes to season two, the writer-director told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I do have a basic storyline for season two - it's all in my head - and I am currently in the brainstorming stage. It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details."

We can't wait to see where the next few series of this Netflix international mega-hit will take us!