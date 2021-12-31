Kim Kardashian has been through many controversies throughout 2021 after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West, but it won't let her stop pursuing her plans for herself. Before the year ends, the reality star shared a cryptic post about making decisions and "changing course"; is she heading to a different path this 2022.

According to OK! Magazine, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic quote sent to her by Kris Jenner.

The quote reads, "some of the best advice I ever got was when I was in my early twenties, from a woman who was in her sixties."

"A woman who lives well is a woman who is brave enough to change her course when/if she realizes she is headed in a direction that she doesn't want to go or doesn't need to go,'" she added, also reposting the caption of the original photo by Priscilla Shirer.

The quote also mentioned that people don't have to wait for another year to change paths, "course correct," and worry about the people surrounding them.

At the time of this writing, it is still unclear what Kardashian is pertaining about her quote. Still, the outlet suggests that it could be about her saying goodbye to their iconic reality show after 20 seasons and her divorce from Kanye West.

Career-wise, it appears that the mom of four will continue moving forward with her dreams of becoming a lawyer.

In December, the SKIMS CEO shared the good news to her fans, saying she passed the baby bar after four attempts.

"I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

She also revealed that during her third try, she tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from its symptoms, but she never made any excuses.

In a previous episode of their reality show, Kardashian told her sisters that she missed the exam's passing score.

In another scene, the KKW Cosmetics founder spoke to her mentor, Attorney Jessica Jackson, who told her that she was close to the passing mark of the exam, which is 560, Kardashian got 474.

Kourtney Kardashian assured her younger sister that their father, who was a practicing lawyer before he passed away, would be "really proud" of her.

