Princess Diana was still able to make her resolution during the New Year before her death - but she failed to see it come true.

Princess Diana left her royal fans and family heartbroken when she died after her Mercedes collided with a Fiat Uno in the early hours of August 31, 1997. Before her tragic death, she still got the chance to be with her kids, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Still, she experienced the saddest Christmas and New Year before the accident.

Princess Diana's Last New Year Heartbreaking

One of her friends who got interviewed by Diane Clehane for her book, "Diana: The Secrets of Her Style" revealed that the royal princess planned to make massive changes in her life in the year of her death. According to the unnamed pal, they received a call from Princess Diana shortly after Christmas in 1996 and told them that she would live her life to make herself happy in the new year.

Her New Year's resolution came months after her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized. She also told the royal insider she was determined to restart her life as she continuously fell in love with Pakistani heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan.



After getting involved with him since 1995, the Princess of Wales reportedly hoped they would marry following her divorce.

READ ALSO: Johnny Depp the Next Brian Laundrie? Actor Got Savagely Compared With Fugitive Due to Shocking Abuse History

"Diana talked endlessly about him and was considering converting to Islam. She called him 'The One.' She wanted to find a way for them to be together despite the difficult obstacles in their way," the royal princess' friend said. "She spent many nights in his room at the Royal Brompton Hospital with him because Hasnat was so devoted to his work and even went to his apartment when he wasn't there and tidied up."

Aside from her personal life, Princess Diana also wanted to get closer to her charities by cutting down her commitments from over a hundred different organizations to the six she cared about most. It included Centrepoint, the Royal Marsden Hospital, the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, the English National Ballet, the Leprosy Mission, and the National AIDS Trust.

However, her shocking death the following year cut her dreams short.

Still, designer Donald Campbell looked the brighter side and said, "I think she had grown out of her 'Englishness' and become a woman of the world. We'll never know what she could have accomplished."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Shock: Reality Star's Business Manager Angie Kukawski Murdered Because of Hair-Raising Reason