Bay Area hiphop producer Traxamillion reportedly died. He was 43.

Multiple news outlets confirmed Traxamillion's untimely death, leaving artists in the hip-hop industry and his listeners brokenhearted.

Th Thizzler On The Roof's official Twitter account first confirmed the news and said that his passing is a huge loss for the Northern California community.

"Rest In Peace @traxamillion. The San Jose producer who helped create the "Hyphy" sound passed away today. This is a huge loss for Northern California. We send our condolences to his family & loved ones. #RIPTraxamillion," the post read alongside a black and white image of the music producer.

No information about Traxamillion's cause of death was mentioned in the post. However, multiple news outlets revealed that several internet users disclosed that he died due to cancer.



Hip-hop DX noted that someone in the comment section of Equipto's post said "f*** cancer," verifying that he passed away after facing the dreaded illness.

Following the revelation about his tragic death, Traxamillion's fans and supporters paid tribute to him online and thanked him for being a gamechanger in the industry.

One said, "thank you for giving us over a decade of Bay Area slaps and energy. Rest In Peace to a San Jose legend, Traxamillion."

"There would be No Hyphy Movement without @Traxamillion! Rest in Power King! Thank you for making my high school years that more memorable! #HyphyAintDead," another penned.

Traxamillion's Legacy

Traxamillion first served the industry by working hard to make the Bay Area's hyphy movement be known to the world. Throughout his decade-old career, he famously graced a number of hit songs, including Keak da Sneak's "Super Hyphy" and Dem Hoodstarz's "Grown Man Remix."

In 2006, he finally introduced his own album, "The Slapp Addict," and debuted while featuring several Bay Artists. He previously worked with Zion I, Mistah F.A.B., Izz Thizz, and Too $hort. He then signed with 454 Life Entertainment in 2010 and produced the agency's single "We Get Money" by Drew Deezy and Thai VG.

He released his second studio album six years later, "My Radio," and "Traxamillion Did It" mixtape.

Before his death, Traxamillion was still able to lend his talent to E-40's 2019 album "Practice Makes Paper" for the songs "Wake They Shit Up," "Don't @ Me," and "Stayed Down."

