Britney Spears has been headlining in the first week of 2022 as she starts her new year, unfollowing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on social media.

The public has noticed how the pop star has seemingly given her sister the cold shoulder as she no longer follows her on Instagram. As of writing, the "Zoey 101" alum is still following her older sister.

The 40-year-old currently follows 46 friends and celebrities who have vocalized their support for her, including fiancé Sam Asghari.

According to E! News, the said move came following the ongoing feud of the siblings, which came to light in 2021, while Spears' was in the legal battle to end her conservatorship, which was finalized in November after 13 years.



The singer did it all to speak against her family members for the past year accusing her dad Jamie Spears and mom Lynne Spears, including Jamie, of being "abusive" with the conservatorship. This has led many to support the #FreeBritney campaign over the years.

Feud Between Sisters

The rocky relationship between the two Spears has been making headlines ever since the conservatorship and the singer planning to sue her family. On July 17, the "Toxic" hitmaker recalled the time when Jamie Lynn covered a remix of her 2011 song "Till the World Ends" at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she was honored.

She said in a now-deleted post, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed my songs to remixes!"

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply!" Britney added. A few days later, she shaded the youngest Spears as a "mean a*s" for not being more supportive and standing up to their 69-year-old estranged father, as per Daily Mail.

Controversial Memoir

Page Six previously reported that Jamie Lynn was about to release a memoir after their battle with the singer. It was initially named "I Must Confess," which got backlash from Britney's fans as it was referenced from the single "Baby One More Time."

Jamie Lynn's publishing company, Worthy Publishing, later on, clarified the situation through a statement and said, "We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family."

As now announced to be released on January 18, her titled book "Things I Should Have Said" will discuss her struggles on becoming a teen mom while being in the limelight.

