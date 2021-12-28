"Teen Mom" star Kailyn Lowry recently admitted that she broke down before and after her new routine for working out, revealing her longtime struggle.

In a now-expired Instagram story, the reality star shared to her four million followers that she didn't want to go to the gym one day. As reported by The Sun, she questioned if she would be able to "follow through with it" the next day and beyond.

The 29-year-old was seen seated inside her car after her workout, stating, "It's just like one of those things that's humbling, because you're able to do it, but also knowing how far you have to go."

Longtime Workout Struggles

Lowry also mentioned that she has struggled to lose weight since 2016. And now that she has returned to the gym, she called it hard.

This followed after the star admitted she was "diagnosed with depression" after "being mistakenly told" she has bipolar disorder. Lowry confirmed the diagnosis back in April during her "Baby Mamas No Drama" podcast.

In the show, she recalled the physical fight she had with her former husband Javi Marroquin and confessed to her pal Toni at the "The Things That Shape Us" episode. "I haven't struggled with that in a long time," the star said. "That was something I more or less struggled with as a kid because I'd gone through so much trauma and when I was a young adult."

She continued, "Did I see you when I went through the doctors and they had me reassessed and re-evaluated and I ended up not being bipolar?"

Diagnosis + Feud

Aside from the mother of four's recent confirmation of being diagnosed with depression, she is also going through a feud with "Teen Mom 2" co-star Briana DeJesus. In fact, as per said source, DeJesus even sent Lowry a treadmill, which has made the 29-year-old TV personality get her lawyer involved.

As stated in the court papers, Briana's lawyer requested their upcoming court hearing be postponed from January 14, 2022, to January 19, 2022, because of a schedule conflict. The hearing is said "to rule on Briana's anti-slapp motion," where it protects a person's freedom of speech.

According to the documents obtained by People, their heated feud has begun since Lowry filed a complaint last June, suing DeJesus for "defamation concerning recent untrue statements" that she made.

